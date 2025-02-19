CoStar Group Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Washington, D.C.-based CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. With a market cap of $30.4 billion, the company delivers comprehensive data, insights, and digital tools to real estate professionals, investors, and property managers. Its suite of platforms includes CoStar, LoopNet, Apartments.com, and Ten-X, catering to various segments of the real estate industry.

CoStar shares have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CSGP has declined 7.3% during this period, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) returned 22,5%. However, in 2025, CSGP shares soared 5.4%, surpassing SPX's 4.2% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CSGP has also underperformed the US Real Estate iShares ETF (IYR), which has returned 10.6% over the past 52 weeks.

CoStar Group released its Q4 earnings on Feb. 18, and its shares jumped 1.9%. It reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $0.22. Revenue reached $709.4 million, surpassing the $701 million forecast. Looking ahead, the company projects Q1 revenue between $711 million and $716 million and full-year revenue in the range of $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion.

For FY2024 that ended in December, analysts predict CoStar’s EPS to decline 51.4% year over year to $0.52. Moreover, the company's earnings surprise history is solid, as it topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

The overall consensus is a “Moderate Buy” among the 13 analysts covering CSGP stock. That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds,” and a “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has been reasonably stable over the past months.

On Feb. 1, Stephens & Co. analyst John Campbell reaffirmed an "Overweight" rating on CoStar Group while maintaining a $103 price target, which is also the Street-high target. The mean price target of $88.50 for CSGP implies an upside potential of 17.3%.

