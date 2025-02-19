CoStar Group Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Washington, D.C.-based CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. With a market cap of $30.4 billion, the company delivers comprehensive data, insights, and digital tools to real estate professionals, investors, and property managers. Its suite of platforms includes CoStar, LoopNet, Apartments.com, and Ten-X, catering to various segments of the real estate industry.
CoStar shares have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CSGP has declined 7.3% during this period, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) returned 22,5%. However, in 2025, CSGP shares soared 5.4%, surpassing SPX's 4.2% gain on a YTD basis.
Zooming in further, CSGP has also underperformed the US Real Estate iShares ETF (IYR), which has returned 10.6% over the past 52 weeks.
CoStar Group released its Q4 earnings on Feb. 18, and its shares jumped 1.9%. It reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $0.22. Revenue reached $709.4 million, surpassing the $701 million forecast. Looking ahead, the company projects Q1 revenue between $711 million and $716 million and full-year revenue in the range of $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion.
For FY2024 that ended in December, analysts predict CoStar’s EPS to decline 51.4% year over year to $0.52. Moreover, the company's earnings surprise history is solid, as it topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.
The overall consensus is a “Moderate Buy” among the 13 analysts covering CSGP stock. That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds,” and a “Strong Sell.”
The configuration has been reasonably stable over the past months.
On Feb. 1, Stephens & Co. analyst John Campbell reaffirmed an "Overweight" rating on CoStar Group while maintaining a $103 price target, which is also the Street-high target. The mean price target of $88.50 for CSGP implies an upside potential of 17.3%.On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
