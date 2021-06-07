Markets
CSGP

CoStar Group Says In No Way Associated, Related Or Linked To Chinese Firm CoStar - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), the provider of commercial real estate information, issued a statement on Monday clarifying that it is in no way associated, related or linked to Chinese firm CoStar Group Co., Ltd., a company principally engaged in the research, development, design, manufacture, processing and sales of optical parts and components.

CoStar Group, Inc.'s clarification is a response to the Biden Administration's June 3, 2021 Executive Order expanding restrictions on American investments in 59 Chinese companies with alleged associations to the Chinese defense sector. Among the list of companies was Chinese firm, CoStar Group Co., Ltd.

