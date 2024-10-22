CoStar Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

CoStar Group ( (CSGP) ) has provided an update.

CoStar Group reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue rising 11% year-over-year to $693 million. Net income surged by 176% from the previous quarter, while EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA saw significant increases of 320% and 86%, respectively. CoStar’s online real estate platforms, including Apartments.com and CoStar, continue to drive growth, alongside a notable increase in unique visitors to their sites. The company remains optimistic about sustained growth as market conditions improve.

