CoStar Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 22, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

CoStar Group reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue rising 11% year-over-year to $693 million. Net income surged by 176% from the previous quarter, while EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA saw significant increases of 320% and 86%, respectively. CoStar’s online real estate platforms, including Apartments.com and CoStar, continue to drive growth, alongside a notable increase in unique visitors to their sites. The company remains optimistic about sustained growth as market conditions improve.

