CoStar Group to relocate headquarters to Washington, DC

CoStar Group (CSGP) announced an agreement with research and consulting firm Gartner to take back-office space previously leased by Gartner in Arlington, Virginia. Located at 1201 Wilson Boulevard, the building is a 552,000 square foot trophy office tower with LEED Platinum certification. CoStar Group purchased the property earlier this year with the intention of relocating its Washington, DC employees to Arlington as part of a corporate headquarters transition. As part of the deal, Gartner paid CoStar Group a $48M early termination fee and signed a new lease for approximately 49,000 square feet on floors 11 and 12 at 1201 Wilson Boulevard for a term through December 2032 at prevailing market rates. The deal unlocks sufficient space at 1201 Wilson Boulevard to allow CoStar Group to relocate its headquarters from Washington, DC in early 2025.

