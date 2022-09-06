CoStar Group Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) shares are trading more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing an uptrend since September first week. On September 2, CoStar Group replaced PVH Corp. (PVH) in the S&P 500. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $75.39, up 6.35 percent from the previous close of $70.89 on a volume of 1,859,528.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.