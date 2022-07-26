Markets
CSGP

CoStar Group Raises FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Online real estate marketplace provider CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday lifted its outlook for full year 2022.

The company expects full year 2022 adjusted income per diluted share in a range of $1.09 to $1.13, up from the guidance of $0.98 - $1.03 per share made earlier.

The Company is raising its revenue guidance to a range of $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion for fiscal 2022 from the earlier range of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion.

On average, 12 analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.02 per share on revenues of $2.17 billion for fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSGP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular