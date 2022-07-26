CoStar Group Raises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Online real estate marketplace provider CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday lifted its outlook for full year 2022.

The company expects full year 2022 adjusted income per diluted share in a range of $1.09 to $1.13, up from the guidance of $0.98 - $1.03 per share made earlier.

The Company is raising its revenue guidance to a range of $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion for fiscal 2022 from the earlier range of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion.

On average, 12 analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.02 per share on revenues of $2.17 billion for fiscal 2022.

