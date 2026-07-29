CoStar Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CoStar Group CSGP reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share for the second quarter of 2026, up 88.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.29%.



Revenues increased 18.4% year over year to $925 million but missed the consensus estimate by 0.43%. Profitability benefited from disciplined expense management, while net new bookings rose 3% sequentially to $69 million.

CSGP’s Commercial Growth Stays Steady

Commercial Real Estate revenues increased 7.8% year over year to $481 million and accounted for 52% of total revenues. Commercial adjusted EBITDA rose 6.8% to $172 million.



Within the commercial portfolio, CoStar revenues advanced 8.7% to $337 million. LoopNet revenues climbed 14.5% to $87 million, supported by growth in paid listings. Other Commercial Real Estate revenues declined 5% to $57 million, primarily due to lower transaction volumes at Ten-X.

CoStar Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CoStar Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CoStar Group, Inc. Quote

CoStar’s Residential Segment Turns Profitable

Residential Real Estate revenues climbed 33% year over year to $444 million. The segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $12 million, marking the first time that the residential segment turned adjusted EBITDA positive and improving $41 million sequentially.



Apartments.com revenues rose 9% to $318 million. Paid properties increased 12% to nearly 93,000, while monthly renewal rates remained at 99%. Average revenue per property declined 3.6%, primarily reflecting a sales mix shift toward smaller communities.

CSGP Expands Core Platforms and AI Tools

Apartments.com generated revenues of $318 million, up 9% year over year. Paid properties increased 12% to nearly 93,000, while monthly renewal rates remained at 99%. Average revenue per property declined 3.6%, reflecting a shift toward smaller communities with lower average pricing.



Homes.com revenues jumped 66% to $28.5 million. Agent subscribers more than doubled to over 36,000, while the monthly cancellation rate improved to 2.4% in June from 6.5% a year earlier. Management plans to introduce higher-priced Platinum advertising during the third quarter.



CSGP launched Apartments.com AI in June. Users completed more than half a million sessions within a few weeks, spending about 20 minutes per session. AI users viewed twice as many listings, while 3D-tour usage rose 225% and traffic-to-lead conversion increased 256%.

CSGP Expands Margins Through Cost Discipline

Operating expenses increased 1.9% year over year to $652 million, significantly slower than revenue growth. Selling and marketing expenses were unchanged at $395 million, while general and administrative expenses declined 6.6% to $114 million.



Software development expenses rose 11.5% to $107 million and customer-base amortization increased 33.3% to $36 million.



Operating income improved to $76 million from an operating loss of $27 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $184 million from $85 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 900 basis points to 20%, reaching the target level one quarter earlier than management had expected. Adjusted net income increased 73% to $128 million.

CSGP Ends Quarter With Solid Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.27 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $1.63 billion at 2025-end. Long-term debt was $994 million, broadly unchanged from $993 million at the end of 2025.



As of June 2026, Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $267 million. CSGP repurchased $587 million of stock during the period, including $82.1 million in the second quarter. Management expects full-year repurchases of approximately $700 million.

CSGP Lowers Revenue Outlook, Retains Profit View

For the third quarter of 2026, CoStar expects revenues to be between $935 million and $945 million, adjusted EBITDA of $190-$210 million and adjusted earnings of 31-34 cents per share. Commercial revenues are projected at $489-$494 million, while Residential revenues are expected between $446 million and $451 million.



For 2026, CoStar revised its revenue outlook to $3.715-$3.755 billion. The company affirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $780-$820 million and projected adjusted EPS of $1.32-$1.39.



The lower revenue outlook reflects restructuring at Ten-X, sales-force optimization at Homes.com and pricing discipline at Apartments.com.

CSGP’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

CoStar Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include ASE Technology ASX, nVent Electric NVT and Tokyo Electron TOELY. Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of ASE Technology have gained 110.7% in the year-to-date period. ASX is set to report the second quarter of 2026 results on July 30.



Shares of nVent Electric have surged 39% in the year-to-date period. NVT is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 31.



Tokyo Electron's shares have gained 49.3% in the year-to-date period. TOELY is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on July 30.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TOELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.