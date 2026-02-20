CoStar Group to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

CoStar Group CSGP is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24, 2026.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues between $885 million and $895 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 25% at the mid-point.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $891.08 million, suggesting growth of 25.61% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has declined by a penny to 27 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting an 3.85% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

CoStar Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 23.67%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for CSGP prior to the announcement.

Factors to Note

CoStar Group’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a robust portfolio of marketplaces, including Apartments.com, LoopNet, and Homes.com.



The growing momentum in Apartments.com, driven by increased traffic and higher advertising spending, is likely to have aided CoStar’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. CSGP has seen robust revenue growth across its major platform, Apartments.com, and expects to maintain strong performance, with projected revenue growth of 11% to 12% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Residential revenue is expected to more than double in 2025, with fourth-quarter revenue expected to be between $100 million and $105 million. The Domain acquisition is projected to contribute approximately $67 million to the fourth-quarter revenue, boosting the residential segment’s performance.



The strengthening international segment and its highest net new bookings in nearly three years, driven by its revamped sales strategy focusing on broad subscription packages, are expected to have bolstered LoopNet’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. LoopNet is expected to deliver 15%-17% revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter, with organic growth at 11%, the highest since 2023. International expansion, including the integration of Domain’s listings in Australia, is expected to have further driven growth.



Homes.com is experiencing rapid growth, with increasing unique monthly visitors, improving user engagement and rising subscription numbers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, it reached an average of 115 million unique monthly visitors. The integration of AI-powered features, such as AI Smart Search, is expected to further enhance user experience and drive traffic and bookings. This momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.



However, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and ongoing headwinds in the commercial real estate market are expected to have affected revenue growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



CoStar Group has an Earnings ESP of -4.59% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

