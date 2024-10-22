CoStar Group options imply 6.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in CoStar Group (CSGP) is 5.3x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.2%, or $4.77, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.1%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CSGP:
- CSGP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- DA Davidson real estate analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- CoStar Group management to meet with JMP Securities
- CoStar Group management to meet with BTIG
- CoStar Group management to meet with Needham
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.