CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is CoStar Group's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CoStar Group had US$987.6m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$3.76b in cash, leading to a US$2.77b net cash position.

A Look At CoStar Group's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CSGP Debt to Equity History November 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CoStar Group had liabilities of US$321.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.21b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.76b in cash and US$115.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$2.35b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that CoStar Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, CoStar Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that CoStar Group has increased its EBIT by 3.6% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CoStar Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While CoStar Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, CoStar Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case CoStar Group has US$2.77b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$299m, being 107% of its EBIT. So is CoStar Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CoStar Group you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



