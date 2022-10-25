CoStar Group Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Online real estate marketplace provider CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday raised its outlook for full year 2022.

The Company expects full year 2022 adjusted income per share in a range of $1.25 to $1.26, up from the earlier range of 1.09 to $1.13 per share. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year ahead.

The company also lifted its revenue guidance to a range of $2.175 billion to $2.180 billion from the earlier guidance of between $2.17 billion and $2.18 billion. On average, 13 analysts expect the company to post revenues of $2.18 billion for fiscal 2022.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted income in a range of $0.35 to $0.36 per share and revenues between $565 million to $570 million. On average, 12 analysts were looking for earnings of $0.27 per share on revenues of $570.4 million for the fourth quarter.

