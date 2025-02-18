CoStar Group Issues FY25 Outlook, Approves Stock Buyback Plan Of Up To 500 Mln

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday issued an outlook for the full year 2025 and approved a stock repurchase program of upto $500 million.

The company expects revenue in the range of $2.985 billion to $3.015 billion for the full year of 2025, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10% at the midpoint of the range.

The company expects revenue for the first quarter of 2025 in the range of $711 million to $716 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 9% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

"We expect adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2025 in the range of $375 to $405 million, a margin of 13% at the midpoint of the range. For the first quarter of 2025, we expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25 million to $35 million," said Chris Lown, CFO of CoStar Group.

In February 2025, the Board of Directors of CoStar Group approved a stock repurchase program which authorizes, but does not obligate, the repurchase of up to $500 million of the company's common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.