CoStar Group Issues FY25 Outlook, Approves Stock Buyback Plan Of Up To 500 Mln

February 18, 2025 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday issued an outlook for the full year 2025 and approved a stock repurchase program of upto $500 million.

The company expects revenue in the range of $2.985 billion to $3.015 billion for the full year of 2025, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10% at the midpoint of the range.

The company expects revenue for the first quarter of 2025 in the range of $711 million to $716 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 9% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

"We expect adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2025 in the range of $375 to $405 million, a margin of 13% at the midpoint of the range. For the first quarter of 2025, we expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25 million to $35 million," said Chris Lown, CFO of CoStar Group.

In February 2025, the Board of Directors of CoStar Group approved a stock repurchase program which authorizes, but does not obligate, the repurchase of up to $500 million of the company's common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
