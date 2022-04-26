CoStar Group, Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Income, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $89.3 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $74.2 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $515.8 million from $457.7 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $89.3 Mln. vs. $74.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $515.8 Mln vs. $457.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20-$0.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $529-$534 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.98-$1.03 Full year revenue guidance: $2.15-$2.17 Bln

