CoStar Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $124 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $573 million from $507 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $124 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $573 Mln vs. $507 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.