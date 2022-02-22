CoStar Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $92.90 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $35.79 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.72 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $506.79 million from $444.39 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $92.90 Mln. vs. $35.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $506.79 Mln vs. $444.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27 to $0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 - $515 Mln

