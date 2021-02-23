CoStar Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $35.79 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $87.93 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $112.34 million or $2.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $444.39 million from $374.73 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $112.34 Mln. vs. $103.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.85 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q4): $444.39 Mln vs. $374.73 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.33 - $2.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $450 - $455 Mln

