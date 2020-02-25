CoStar Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $88 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $84 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103 million or $2.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $375 million from $306 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $103 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.82 vs. $2.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q4): $375 Mln vs. $306 Mln last year.

