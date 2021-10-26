CoStar Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $64.30 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $58.19 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.93 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $499.32 million from $425.62 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $98.93 Mln. vs. $89.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $499.32 Mln vs. $425.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 to $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $498 - $503 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.07 to $1.08 Full year revenue guidance: $1.935 - $1.940 Bln

