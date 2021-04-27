CoStar Group, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP):

-Earnings: $74.21 million in Q1 vs. $72.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.88 in Q1 vs. $1.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.14 million or $2.75 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.40 per share -Revenue: $457.70 million in Q1 vs. $391.85 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.22 - $2.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $465 - $470 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $11.20 - $11.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.930 - $1.945 Bln

