CoStar Group, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $59.8 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $96.4 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $709.4 million from $640.1 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

