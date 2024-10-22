CoStar Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $53.0 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $90.6 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.3 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $692.6 million from $624.7 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $53.0 Mln. vs. $90.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $692.6 Mln vs. $624.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.21 to $0.23 Full year EPS guidance: $0.67 to $0.69

