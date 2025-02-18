COSTAR GROUP Earnings Results: $CSGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

COSTAR GROUP ($CSGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $709,400,000, missing estimates of $717,056,215 by $-7,656,215.
COSTAR GROUP Insider Trading Activity
COSTAR GROUP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL R KLEIN sold 71,633 shares for an estimated $5,350,268
- ANDREW C FLORANCE (President and CEO) purchased 14,731 shares for an estimated $1,099,966
- MICHAEL J DESMARAIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $439,340
- JOHN W HILL sold 2,735 shares for an estimated $209,938
- CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA sold 1,681 shares for an estimated $135,135
COSTAR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of COSTAR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 6,568,801 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $470,260,463
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,497,188 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,133,688
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,635,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,444,084
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,345,267 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,077,664
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 4,286,449 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,866,883
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,245,109 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,317,353
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,359,442 shares (+1854.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,322,452
COSTAR GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $1,338,814 of award payments to $CSGP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER - DOMESTIC TRAVEL PER DIEM RATE SETTING POP 04/24/2023 - 04/23/2028.: $818,920
- CALL ORDER FOR COSTAR SUBSCRIPTION RENEWAL.: $181,800
- TEN (10) NATIONAL COSTAR LICENSES PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE MARCH 1, 2024 THROUGH FEBRUARY 28, 2025: $121,200
- COSTAR REAL ESTATE SOFTWARE: $117,180
- EXERCISING THE BASE PERIOD 03/01/2024 - 02/28/2025, FOR COSTAR USER LICENSES FOR THREE USERS IN GSA HEARTLA...: $36,360
COSTAR GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
