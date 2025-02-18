COSTAR GROUP Earnings Results: $CSGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

COSTAR GROUP ($CSGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $709,400,000, missing estimates of $717,056,215 by $-7,656,215.

COSTAR GROUP Insider Trading Activity

COSTAR GROUP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL R KLEIN sold 71,633 shares for an estimated $5,350,268

ANDREW C FLORANCE (President and CEO) purchased 14,731 shares for an estimated $1,099,966

MICHAEL J DESMARAIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $439,340

JOHN W HILL sold 2,735 shares for an estimated $209,938

CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA sold 1,681 shares for an estimated $135,135

COSTAR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of COSTAR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COSTAR GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $1,338,814 of award payments to $CSGP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COSTAR GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

