CoStar Group (CSGP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $613.86, changing hands as low as $611.49 per share. CoStar Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGP's low point in its 52 week range is $489.97 per share, with $746.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $615.02.

