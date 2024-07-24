CoStar Group (CSGP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

CoStar Group CSGP reported non-GAAP earnings of 15 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.67% but plunging 51.6% year over year.



Revenues of $678 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.14% and increased 12% year over year. The upside was driven by robust performance in key segments.

Top-Line Details

CoStar revenues (37.3% of revenues) of $253 million beat the consensus estimate by 0.61% and increased 10.4% year over year.



Apartments.com revenues increased 18% year over year. Net new bookings in the second quarter amounted to $67 million, with 79% from commercial real estate products and 21% from Homes.com memberships.

CoStar Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CoStar Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CoStar Group, Inc. Quote

Information Services revenues (4.9% of revenues) of $33.4 million beat the consensus mark by 2.93% but declined 20.3% year over year.



Multifamily revenues (39% of revenues) of $264.2 million beat the consensus estimate by 0.24% and increased 17.8% year over year.



LoopNet revenues (10.3% of revenues) of $70 million beat the consensus mark by 0.38% and were up 6.6% year over year.



Second-quarter residential revenues (3.9% of revenues) were $26.2 million, missing the consensus mark by 7.91% and increased 106.3% year over year. In June, residential network traffic hit a record of 148 million unique visitors, a 73% increase year over year.



Other marketplace revenues (4.6% of revenues) of $31.2 million missed the consensus mark by 5.21% and declined 3.4% year over year.



As reported by Google Analytics, Homes.com achieved a milestone with 99 million unique visitors in the second quarter of 2024, surging 197% year over year.



CoStar’s global websites reached a record 183 million average monthly unique visitors, an 81% increase year-over-year.



OnTheMarket, CoStar’s U.K. residential real estate portal, saw listings increase by 41% to 716,000 and average monthly visits rise 78% compared with the June 2023 tally. Average monthly unique visitors also increased by 118%.



In the second quarter, CSGP launched the Owner module, which provided enhanced insights into real estate portfolios, contributing to increased customer engagement.

Operating Details

In the reported quarter, selling and marketing expenses increased 43.4% year over year to $358.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 52.9% compared with 41.3% reported in the year-ago quarter.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 130 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 16.2%.



Software development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded by 130 bps. Customer base amortization expenses contracted 20 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter was 6% compared with 20.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

CoStar reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.9 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $5 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



The company had a long-term debt of $991.2 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $990.8 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



It generated $189.2 million in cash from operations compared with $139.6 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

CoStar expects third-quarter 2024 revenues between $692 million and $697 million, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 11% at the midpoint.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between $47 million and $52 million for the second quarter of 2024.



Earnings are expected to be between 15 cents and 16 cents for the third quarter of 2024.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CoStar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



CSGP’s shares have declined 14.4% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 23.8% year to date.



Arista Networks ANET, Apple AAPL and Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Arista Network sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, whereas Apple and Cognizant Technology Solutions carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks’ shares have gained 45.4% year to date. ANET is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30.



Apple shares have gained 16.3% year to date. AAPL is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1.



Cognizant Technology Solutions’ shares have dropped 0.5% year to date. CTSH is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.