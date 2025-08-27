Markets
CSGP

CoStar Group Completes Acquisition Of Domain To Reshape Australia's Property Market

August 27, 2025 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has completed its acquisition of Domain Holdings Australia Limited, one of Australia's top property marketplaces.

The deal combines CoStar's global scale, technology leadership, and pro-agent approach with Domain's strong local brand and deep market expertise.

CEO Andy Florance said the merger aims to create a more balanced marketplace for agents, vendors, and buyers, challenging legacy models that prioritize extracting value over delivering it. He emphasized that CoStar will invest in better tools, content, and user experiences while reducing costs, replicating its success transforming Homes.com in the U.S.

Domain President Jason Pellegrino noted that the partnership will accelerate innovation and expand opportunities for customers while reinforcing Domain's trusted position in the market.

Both companies plan to enhance digital tools, customer solutions, and technology integration to set new standards of fairness, competition, and value in Australia's real estate industry.

CSGP currently trades at $88.57 or 0.89% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.