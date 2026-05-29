CoStar Group To Buy Home Data Firm Zonda For $800 Mln

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group (CSGP), a provider of online real estate marketplaces said on Friday it agreed to buy Zonda, a provider of new home construction data and marketplaces, for $800 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership.

The company also operates NewHomeSource and Livabl, online marketplaces for new homes in the United States and Canada, it added.

"This acquisition extends CoStar Group's leadership into a major new segment of the real estate industry," Chief Executive Andy Florance said.

The acquisition will pair Zonda's Envision visualization tools with Matterport's spatial technology to improve digital marketing of new homes, CoStar said.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Costar Group closed Thursday's trading 0.06 percent lower at $32.30

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