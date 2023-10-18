CoStar Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CSGP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.07, changing hands as low as $77.53 per share. CoStar Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSGP's low point in its 52 week range is $65.12 per share, with $92.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.66. The CSGP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
