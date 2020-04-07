CoStar Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CSGP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $607.78, changing hands as high as $616.16 per share. CoStar Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGP's low point in its 52 week range is $473.91 per share, with $746.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $608.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.