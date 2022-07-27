CoStar Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CSGP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.22, changing hands as high as $69.69 per share. CoStar Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 14.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGP's low point in its 52 week range is $49 per share, with $101.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.68.

