CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) Price Target Decreased by 14.36% to 58.03

The average one-year price target for CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) has been revised to €58.03 / share. This is a decrease of 14.36% from the prior estimate of €67.76 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.74 to a high of €92.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.85% from the latest reported closing price of €34.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoStar Group. This is an decrease of 835 owner(s) or 49.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CSGP is 0.24%, an increase of 38.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.86% to 405,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 19,498K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,256K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 17,566K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,623K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,933K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,242K shares , representing an increase of 36.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 40.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,182K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,601K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 60.27% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,842K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,789K shares , representing an increase of 37.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 23.58% over the last quarter.

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