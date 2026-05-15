CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) Price Target Decreased by 12.17% to 43.95

The average one-year price target for CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) has been revised to €43.95 / share. This is a decrease of 12.17% from the prior estimate of €50.03 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €28.39 to a high of €73.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.65% from the latest reported closing price of €30.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoStar Group. This is an decrease of 652 owner(s) or 43.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CSGP is 0.20%, an increase of 47.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 487,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 38,234K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 27,424K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 19,498K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,256K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 17,696K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,566K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 67.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,514K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,842K shares , representing an increase of 30.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 28.40% over the last quarter.

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