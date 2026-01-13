CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) Price Target Decreased by 10.79% to 69.73

The average one-year price target for CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) has been revised to €69.73 / share. This is a decrease of 10.79% from the prior estimate of €78.17 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €46.12 to a high of €91.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from the latest reported closing price of €57.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,688 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoStar Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CSGP is 0.40%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 525,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 19,256K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,680K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 18,623K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,647K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 54.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,602K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,809K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 25.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,579K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,333K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,601K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,358K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 48.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

