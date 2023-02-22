CoStar (CSGP) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CoStar Group CSGP reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 38 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.76% and increasing 8.6% year over year.



Revenues of $573.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.95% and increased 13.1% year over year.

Top-Line Details

CoStar revenues (38.2% of revenues) increased 15.1% year over year to $219.1 million. Apartments.com revenues increased 16% year over year to $198 million. Net new bookings jumped 177% year over year.



CoStar launched Apartments.com in Canada in the fourth quarter, marking the brand's first expansion outside the United States.

The company’s CoStar Lender product generated almost $6 million in net new sales and 140 new customers.



Information Services revenues (7.1% of revenues) increased 13.3% year over year to $40.7 million. Multifamily revenues (34.5% of revenues) increased 16.4% year over year to $198 million.



LoopNet revenues (10.7% of revenues) were up 12.1% year over year to $61.3 million.



Fourth-quarter residential revenues (2.8% of revenues) were $16.2 million, declining 21.6% year over year.



Other marketplace revenues (6.6% of revenues) increased 8.4% year over year to $38.1 million.

Operating Details

In the reported quarter, selling and marketing, and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 290 basis points (bps) and 230 bps, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



Software development expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 20 bps, whereas customer base amortization expenses decreased 150 bps.



The adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 31.8%, contracting 640 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

CoStar reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.97 billion as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $4.78 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.



The company, however, had a long-term debt of $989.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



It generated $293.59 million in cash from operations compared with $293.6 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

CoStar expects 2023 revenues between $2.46 billion and $2.48 billion, indicating revenue growth of 13% at the mid-point of this range. First-quarter 2023 revenues are expected between $575 million and $580 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12% at the mid-point.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $500-$520 million. For the first quarter of 2023, CoStar expects adjusted EBITDA of $111-$116 million.



Earnings are expected between $1.06 and $1.09 per share for 2023. Moreover, earnings are expected between 25 and 26 cents per share for the first quarter.

