CMRE.PRE

Costamare's Series E Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

March 13, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: CMRE.PRE) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $24.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.38% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRE was trading at a 0.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.88% in the "Transportation" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL:

CMRE.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: CMRE.PRE) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are off about 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

