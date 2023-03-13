Costamare's Series E Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: CMRE.PRE) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $24.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.38% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRE was trading at a 0.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.88% in the "Transportation" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL:
In Monday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: CMRE.PRE) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are off about 0.8%.
