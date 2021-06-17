Costamare's SERIES E Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: CMRE.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $27.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.95% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRE was trading at a 11.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.16% in the "Transportation" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL:

In Thursday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: CMRE.PRE) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are down about 2.4%.

