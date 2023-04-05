Costamare's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.46% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRD was trading at a 2.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.70% in the "Transportation" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are off about 0.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.