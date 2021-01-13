Costamare's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.28% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRD was trading at a 3.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.47% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE.PRD shares, versus CMRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are down about 4.2%.

