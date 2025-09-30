Costamare's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $27.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.85% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CMRE.PRD was trading at a 9.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.35% in the "Shipping" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are off about 2.1%.

