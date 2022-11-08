Costamare's Series D Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.57% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRD was trading at a 2.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.03% in the "Transportation" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are down about 1.7%.
Also see: MTB Options Chain
Institutional Holders of BHTG
HSKA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.