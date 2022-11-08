Markets
Costamare's Series D Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.57% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRD was trading at a 2.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.03% in the "Transportation" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are down about 1.7%.

