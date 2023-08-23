Costamare's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $23.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.57% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRB was trading at a 4.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.89% in the "Shipping" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are up about 0.5%.
