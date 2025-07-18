Costamare's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $25.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.98% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CMRE.PRB was trading at a 2.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.68% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE.PRB shares, versus CMRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are up about 0.8%.

