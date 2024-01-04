Costamare's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $25.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.95% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRB was trading at a 1.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.63% in the "Transportation" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE.PRB shares, versus CMRE:
Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are up about 1.7%.
