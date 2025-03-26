News & Insights

Costamare's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

March 26, 2025

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $25.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.03% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRB was trading at a 3.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.05% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE.PRB shares, versus CMRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are down about 0.7%.

