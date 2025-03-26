Costamare's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE.PRB shares, versus CMRE:
Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are down about 0.7%.
