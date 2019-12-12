Costamare's CFO Greg Zikos On The Containership Market (Podcast)

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

Greg Zikos, CFO of Costamare (CMRE) joined J Mintzmyer and Value Investor's Edge to discuss the containership markets and specific company prospects and capital allocation priorities. This interview and discussion is relevant for anyone with containership investments or interests, including Capital Product Partners (CPLP), Danaos Corp. (DAC), Global Ship Lease (GSL), Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI), and Seaspan Corp. (SSW).

1:25 minute mark - Market review: Strong rates vs. Trade War Concern.

5:45 - What is your scrubber plan for IMO 2020? Approach for capital spending?

9:45 - What are the biggest risks/concerns for this market?

12:15 - How does the supply-side look? Concerned about newbuilds?

14:15 - Have you seen any interest in LNG-fueled ship transactions?

16:10 - What is the most attractive area to invest in for containerships?

18:35 - What are your current leverage levels and long-term targets?

23:15 - What are your priorities for capital allocation? Dividends?

26:35 - Ready to raise the dividend yet, or need more growth?

28:55 - How are the longer-term charter markets shaping up?

