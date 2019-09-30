Markets
Costamare Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.11% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRD was trading at a 2.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.77% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE.PRD shares, versus CMRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Costamare Inc's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRD) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are off about 1.3%.

