Costamare Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $17.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.30% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMRE.PRB was trading at a 26.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.97% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE.PRB shares, versus CMRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMRE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Costamare Inc's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMRE.PRB) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMRE) are up about 3.8%.

