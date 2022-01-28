Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Costamare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$287m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$355m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Costamare has an ROCE of 7.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Shipping industry average of 10%.

What Can We Tell From Costamare's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Costamare's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.4% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Costamare's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Costamare in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 206% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

