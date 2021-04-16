Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 19, 2021

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that CMRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.82, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMRE was $9.82, representing a -7.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.65 and a 144.89% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

CMRE is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). CMRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports CMRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.04%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

