Costamare Inc. Scheduled to Release Q1 2025 Earnings on May 8, 2025

Costamare Inc. will release its Q1 2025 earnings on May 8, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Costamare Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, before the market opens in New York. A conference call will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, where the management team will discuss the results. Participants can join the call by dialing designated numbers based on their location, and there will be a replay available until May 15, 2025. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be accessible via the Costamare website. Costamare, a prominent owner and provider of containerships, operates a fleet of 68 ships with a capacity of around 513,000 TEU. The company’s various stocks are traded on the NYSE. The release includes forward-looking statements, indicating potential variations in future results.

Potential Positives

Costamare Inc. will be releasing its first-quarter results, indicating a commitment to transparency and providing timely information to investors.

The conference call scheduled for May 8, 2025, provides an opportunity for direct communication between management and investors, fostering engagement.

The company highlights its extensive experience in the shipping industry, having 51 years of history and a fleet of 68 containerships, which may enhance investor confidence in its operations.

The availability of a live webcast for theearnings callmakes it accessible to a broader audience, improving stakeholder engagement.

Potential Negatives

Potentially concerning reliance on forward-looking statements may raise uncertainty among investors about future financial performance.

The announcement does not include specific financial metrics or expectations for the first quarter, which may lead to speculation and concern among stakeholders.

The timing of the earnings release before market opens may cause volatility, especially if results are not as expected.

FAQ

When is Costamare's earnings release date?

Costamare Inc. will release its earnings results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for Costamare's earnings?

The conference call will be held on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I join Costamare's conference call?

Participants can join by dialing 1-844-887-9405 from the US or +1-412-317-9258 from outside the US.

Will there be a live webcast of theearnings call

Yes, there will be a live webcast available on Costamare's website on the same date.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available until May 15, 2025.

Earnings Release: Thursday, May 8, 2025, Before Market Opens













Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET









MONACO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the market opens in New York on May 8, 2025.







Conference Call Details:







On Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results.





Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote "Costamare".





A replay of the conference call will be available until May 15, 2025. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 2047557.







Live Webcast:







There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







About Costamare Inc.







Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU. The Company also participates in a leasing business. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934).







Company Contacts:







Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer





Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations





Costamare Inc., Monaco





Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40





Email: ir@costamare.com



