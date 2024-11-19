News & Insights

Costamare Inc. Reveals Strong Financial Position

November 19, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Costamare (CMRE) has released an update.

Costamare Inc. has reported its financial standing for the period ending September 30, 2024, with total assets slightly declining to $5.24 billion from $5.29 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s stockholders’ equity improved, rising to $2.55 billion, indicating a solid financial position despite a reduction in total liabilities. Investors may find the increase in equity appealing, as it suggests financial resilience and potential for growth.

