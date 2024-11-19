Costamare Inc. Reveals Strong Financial Position

Costamare (CMRE) has released an update.

Costamare Inc. has reported its financial standing for the period ending September 30, 2024, with total assets slightly declining to $5.24 billion from $5.29 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s stockholders’ equity improved, rising to $2.55 billion, indicating a solid financial position despite a reduction in total liabilities. Investors may find the increase in equity appealing, as it suggests financial resilience and potential for growth.

